Paris Hilton Shuts Down Britney Spears Photo Conspiracy

Paris Hilton is shutting down claims that she photoshopped her pal Britney Spears into a recent photo.

In a recent Instagram post on Friday, the 41-year-old heiress and singer posted a carousel of photos at a birthday party for her friend, and Spears' longtime agent, Cade Hudson. The images included one of her posing with Spears and Hudson.

The drama began when users began alleging that Spears had been edited into the photo, with one user writing, "Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You're becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude."

Another user wrote, "It's really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?"

The comments follow a larger ongoing conspiracy that suggests Spears has disappeared or is no longer in charge of her Instagram account. The rumors have been further fueled by comments from the likes of makeup artist Jeffree Star and gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who tweeted on January 5 that Spears has been "in hiding."

Despite these claims, Hilton has hit back against comments, calling them "absolutely ridiculous." According to Hilton, any blurriness in the photos is the result of an AI editing app.

"To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry," Hilton wrote in a comment on the post. "So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼♀️."

See the original post below.