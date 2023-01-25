Paris Hilton Had a Baby

Paris Hilton is now a mom.

The heiress and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy they had through a surrogate mother. Hilton announced the news via Instagram, sharing a picture of her holding her newborn son's hand along with the caption, “You are already loved beyond words." Celebrity friends such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum and more all sent their congratulations in the comments.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton had previously denied rumors that she was pregnant, mentioning on her podcast that "the only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'Sliving Lasagna," but she has not been shy about her desire to become a parent. Hilton revealed on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast in 2021 that having a baby was a frequent topic of conversation between her and her then fiancé. "He's just my dream guy... [Carter's] 100 percent [the one]," she said. "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that."

Hilton revealed that she had even been undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures towards the height of the pandemic in preparation. "We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," she said. "Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

All that being said, Hilton did say that she was "waiting 'til after the wedding," which took place in November 2021, but that she couldn't "wait to have children in 2022.” Her prediction may have only been a month off — but who's really counting? Congratulations, Paris!