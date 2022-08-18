Fashion
PAPER Fashion: Madonna Diabla
Creative direction by Jess Cuevas / Art direction by Sakura Bready / Photography by Drew Escriva
3h
In homage to Madonna's early '90s beauty portraits, creatives Jess Cuevas and Sakura Bready had Latina model Kim Cuevas channel the Queen of Pop through a series of intimate photos taken in Los Angeles with looks from Jeremy Scott's Moschino, all referencing some of her most iconic photos of the decade.
Creative direction: Jess Cuevas
Art direction: Sakura Bready
Photography: Drew Escriva
Model: Kim Cuevas
Fashion: Moschino by Jeremy Scott
Styling: Jess Cuevas and Sakura Bready
Hair: Sean Fears
Makeup: Selena Ruiz
Photography assistants : Louis Marzin and Andrew Friendly
Select Jewelry: Jess_Hannah