This year marks two decades of Opening Ceremony, the brand founded by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim and now owned by New Guards Group, the Farfetch-owned platform that controls production of its in-house line (its stores closed down in 2020).

Leon and Lim have several projects planned this year to celebrate the milestone, and kicking off the festivities is a collaboration with the Linda Lindas, an all-female punk band based in LA. The collection of t-shirts, letterman jackets and sweatshirts features several of the girl group's motifs including the "kitty liner" eye, LL logo and cover art of their debut album Growing Up out April 8.

“The Linda Lindas are icons in the making, and this Souxie Sioux-meets-Cats eye felt iconic the minute we came up with it on set,” Leon said. “The eye encapsulates the easy-going, positive energy they bring everywhere they go, and we’re excited for everyone to wear it with this new collection.”

For the campaign, the four bandmates — Bela, Eloise, Lucia and Mila — are seen as giant punk Barbarellas taking over Los Angeles. It was shot by Leon, who also directed the music video for their single "Growing Up."

“It’s crazy to me that we are getting to collab with Opening Ceremony,” Bela said. “The first time I ever went to New York, my mom took me to their original store and I went nuts, I remember always being so in awe by everything. To now be able to work with the brand is mind-boggling.”

The collection is available now at OpeningCeremony.com