ODESZA has captured hearts and dancefloors all over the world for their immersive take on electronic dance music. Today, they share special behind-the-scenes footage of "The Last Goodbye," the title track of their latest album.

The song centers around a striking sample of Bettye LaVette's 1965 song "Let Me Down Easy." LaVette's emotional wail is allowed space in the silence before ODESZA come in with oscillating synths that resemble guitar strums. The song gives LaVette's work another life, as the singer herself only achieved intermittent success until the 2005 release of I've Got My Own Hell to Raise, introducing the soul singer to another generation of adoring listeners.

In the intimate video featuring Harrison Mills (Catacombkid) and Clayton Knight (BeachesBeaches), the two reflect on how they built the song with layers of guitars, keys and synths but still felt like something was missing. That's when they found LaVette's "Let Me Down Easy," propelling the song into another dimension.

They eventually tracked down LaVette and bonded over the creative process that went behind the song. In a heartwarming clip, an exasperated LaVette asks, "How could you hear that from that?"

Below, watch the video of ODESZA creating "The Last Goodbye" featuring Bettye LaVette.