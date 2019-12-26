Fashion
At 6-years-old, North West has already proven herself quite the fashionista. That said, her latest accessory has some corners of the internet quite upset thanks to its lavish nature.

Over the weekend, North was spotted leaving Kanye West's Mary opera in NYC with mom Kim and little brother Saint. Outfitted in a custom SKIMS robe, pearl choker, and white boots, North completed the look with a $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag — perhaps lent to her by mom?

And while some people called North a "legend" or just made jokes, as parenting site SheKnows notes, others were quick to criticize the fashion choice — calling it "overindulgent" and "ridiculous," while unloading some hefty criticism upon Kim and Kanye.

"Overindulgent parents raise kids with no concept of the value of money," as one person wrote. Meanwhile, another chastised the "values" giving a child a Birkin would instill, writing, "It's a shame the wealthy don't instill values in their kids and teach them humility instead of literally giving them whatever they want."

Neither Kim nor Kanye have addressed the backlash.



