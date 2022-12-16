Nick Cannon says there is one issue with having a huge family.

According to People, the television personality appears on an episode of the new Paramount+ series The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, in which various celebrities have candid sit-down chats with the famed physician about their health. And as the publication reports, Cannon admits in his conversation to feeling bad about not having enough time to spend with all of his 11 children due to his schedule and the sheer size of his ever-growing brood from his relationship with six different women.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said before explaining that it's a byproduct of him "constantly working" and generally being "spread thin."

But despite already feeling guilty about lacking quality time with his kids, the Masked Singer host recently welcomed his third child, Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa last month, who is also the mother of his 16-month twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon. Not only that, but he's also currently expecting his 12th child with model Alyssa Scott following the tragic death of their 5-month-old son Zen Cannon from brain cancer in December 2021, which he also discusses with Dr. Agus during the episode.

Additionally, Cannon has a pair of 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, with pop icon Mariah Carey, as well as 5-year-old Golden Sagon, 23-month-old Powerful Queen and 10-week-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. He also shares 5-month-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

You can watch Cannon talk about the topic on The Check Up with Dr. David Agus via Paramount+here.