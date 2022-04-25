If you think Nicholas Braun looks like he belongs in an early 2000s indie band (read: Wilco) you’re right! Braun is currently co-writing a TV series about a struggling, but talented indie band in the early 2000s.

One for the Road, running on HBO, will be co-written by Braun and Chris Boungiorno of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the intimate 30-minute episodes, the series will explore the come-up and clashes of the changing musical landscape during the early aughts. Currently in the development stage, Braun and Boungiorno are confirmed to feature as actors and executive producers, though no further casting decisions have been shared.

It might seem a tall order, but Braun, at six-foot-seven, is up for the challenge. He’s worked on a variety of personal projects as of late, trying his hand at horror, and even dabbling in music. No stranger to songwriting himself, Braun’s musical career is best captured in the lockdown anthem "Antibodies (Do You Have The)" that saw millions of streams across Spotify and YouTube.

If the series is anything like the "Antibodies (Do You Have The)" music video, which features Braun in the indiest skinniest jeans and a hipster scarf-and-beanie combo, it will likely be an incriminatingly accurate portrayal of the early 2000s music scene.

Never one to shy away from cringe-worthy content, Braun shared that he wanted to “get grunge with it.”

“That just felt like the character to me,” he said. “Like a punk guy. I really wanted him to get emo and kind of grunge with it. I’ve never used that phrase before... 'grunge with it.' That’s good.”

We hope to see him get grunge again in One For the Road, the release date of which has yet to be announced.