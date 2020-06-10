Amid last week's protests against systemic racism and police brutality, Netflix saw 2011's picture about Black housemaids in the 1960s South, The Help, rise to the number one US streaming spot. The resurgence of The Help — which has been criticized for largely centering white voices — left many concerned about the types of stories users were choosing to focus on in the aim to better educate themselves on racial injustices.

Even Bryce Dallas Howard, who played one of the film's main characters, took to social media urging her followers to find alternate resources, many of which are on the same streaming platform.

Hearing customers' concerns, Netflix has now created a brand new category called "More Than A Moment," tagged: Black Lives Matter. This curated collection of film and TV content is for US subscribers and primarily serves to underline "powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

This new initiaive includes Oscar-winner Moonlight, When They See Us, Dear White People, 13th, Pose, Spike Lee's new film Da 5 Bloods and more. "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters,'" the streaming service tweeted.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”



With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Netflix recognized that the titles only begin to tell complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America, but that this selection is a good starting point to encourage further dialogue. Subscribers can access Netflix's catalog through netflix.com/blacklivesmatter.