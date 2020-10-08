These are not your standard North Face finance bro commuter jackets. At its runway show in February, luxury brand MM6 Maison Margiela took one of most ubiquitous outerwear staples and gave them a conceptual, avant-garde spin that made for one of the most interesting collabs of London Fashion Week.

The structural shapes, circular patterns and deconstructed details of the capsule are all MM6 signatures, while the interlocking parts and insulating properties are very much The North Face. Standouts include a hooded Himalayan Coat, the cape-style Mountain Kaban and the Nuptse puffer jacket.

If some of these styles feel slightly familiar, it's because the capsule is based on components of The North Face's classic Expedition System which focuses on detachable, layered pieces (and made for extreme weather conditions). Accessories include a padded Nuptse scarf with dual pockets and opera-length alpine mittens split at the thumb for a 'Tabi' effect.



The capsule collection is available now from $300 online at MaisonMargiela.com.

Photos courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela