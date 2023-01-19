This Year's Met Gala Co-Chairs and Theme Have Been Announced

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Wednesday the co-chairs for the The Costume Benefit this year, aka the Met Gala, fashion's biggest night.

An impressive group of celebs all range from music, film, tv, fashion and sports. Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and Anna Wintour are the event’s co-chairs.

Also, announced on Wednesday was the theme and dress code for the Gala — “In Honor of Karl.” This serves to honor a household name in the fashion world — Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85. Lagerfeld’s career in fashion spanned over seven decades. The German born designer was the creative director of Fendi, Chloé and Chanel — the brand he’s been credited to have re-invented since leading them from 1983.

Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will be on display for the public starting the first May 5. Nearly 150 pieces are on view spanning Lagerfeld’s career from the ‘50s until 2019 working with Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his own self-titled label. His creations aim to explore his “stylistic language” the designer often returned to in his work. Also on display: Lagerfeld’s original sketches.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1.