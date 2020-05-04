Despite this year's Met Gala being postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still several online initiatives planned for the First Monday in May which you can experience from the comfort of your home.

Online First up, the Met's Costume Institute is releasing a series of digital content related to its new exhibition About Time: Fashion and Duration (which has been pushed back to October 29) as well as previous Met Galas. These will be featured on the homepage of the Met's site for the week of May 4.

The online preview will feature animations of new photography by Nicholas Alan Cope from the exhibition catalogue showcasing a timeline of 150 years of fashion. An interview with author Michael Cunningham will accompany an excerpt from his new short story, "Out of Time," which he wrote for the catalogue. And a reading list of works by the exhibition's "ghost narrator," Virginia Woolf, will include some time-related quotations as well.

Social Media Meanwhile, social media is getting involved with the #MetGalaChallenge that sees users reinterpreting past Met Gala looks at home. Billy Porter and Vogue will choose some of their favorite looks to highlight on Instagram. You can also follow the #HFMetGala2020 hashtag on Twitter to see how users are participating in their own virtual Met Gala.

YouTube Anna Wintour is hosting "A Moment with the Met" at 6 PM EST on YouTube which will feature a DJ set by Virgil Abloh and an at-home performance by Florence + the Machine. "It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Wintour said in a statement. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment — one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

TV Finally, E! is celebrating with a new hour-long special called, "The Met Gala: Ultimate Fashion Moments." It premieres tonight, May 4, at 11pm EST and will feature content from past Met Galas including unseen footage and new interviews. (E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will count down the top 10 best arrivals of all time on-air.)