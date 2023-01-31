Meghan Trainor Is Expecting Her Second Child

Meghan Trainor has another spy baby on the way!

After teasing the news on her TikTok this past weekend., the 29-year-old "All About That Bass" singer confirmed on the Today show that she's currently expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, 30.

"We did it!," she excitedly said during a video call on Monday morning, which also featured a brief appearance by the Spy Kids alum.

"It finally happened," Trainor continued. "And we’re so excited."

While the couple said they're keeping the sex of the baby a secret for now, Trainor had another big announcement, involving the publication of a new book about motherhood called Dear Future Mama, which is set to hit shelves on April 25.

"When I was pregnant, I felt very alone," the star said of her first pregnancy with son Riley Sabara, who was born in February 2021.

"It was also Covid times so I didn't have any friends that were pregnant with me, and I just remember being like, I don't want anyone else to feel like that," she continued. "So now I can be your future bestie and I can help you and tell you all my TMI details of my pregnancy and how crazy it was."

That said, Trainor elaborated on the contents of Dear Future Mama in another interview with People, explaining the book is an in-depth chronicle of her pregnancy journey that also features the perspectives of her personal trainer, dietician and OB-GYN.

"I'm an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths," the Grammy winner told the publication, while also mentioning a few of the pregnancy symptoms she's experienced this time around, including red perioral dermatitis on her face, breast aches and nausea.

"When someone goes, 'Oh my God, me too,' then it makes me feel like I'm not alone, and I'm like, 'I'm not weird, my body's not different," Trainor said. "It's normal.'"

Congratulations!