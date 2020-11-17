Megan Thee Stallion says that Tory Lanez tried to buy her silence.

This past summer, the "WAP" rapper alleged that Lanez shot her in the foot after a July altercation that took place while they were leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills. And though he's since been charged with felony assault, Lanez has continually engaged in some shady damage control practices, including the release of an entire album disputing her claims and reportedly using fraudulent press releases to shift the media narrative.

Not only that, but Megan has now revealed that he also allegedly attempted to bribe her into staying quiet about the shooting.

In a new profile for GQ, the star recalled the night of the incident to writer Allison P. Davis and said that Lanez offered her and her friend money to not say anything once the police came.

"[At this point] I'm really scared, because this like right in the middle of all the protesting," she said, explaining that she told responding officers that she just "got cut" in an effort to avoid trouble.

"Police are just killing everybody for no reason," Megan continued, "And I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"



And though Lanez's lawyer has since refuted the claim, the controversy sowed by his denial was something Megan also touched on in the interview as she felt completely alone when it came to fighting for herself.

"Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality," Megan said, adding that despite being the victim, she still had to project strength.



"And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people," she said. "So it was like, 'What do I do?' 'What do I say?' Like, 'Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?'"

Read Megan's entire interview, here.