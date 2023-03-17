Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Us Summer Is Almost Here

Step your pussies up, the temperature is on the rise!

Megan Thee Stallion, literal inventor of the Hot Girl Summer, shared some vacation pics on Instagram Thursday. While she kept the caption simple, the photos serve as a reminder that daylight savings time is upon us, and now's the part where we begin our long trek from snow-covered fields to sunnier pastures. Perhaps even to a place where we can wear a teeny little bikini.

Celebs were quick to comment, like James Charles, who wrote: "Stunning!" Chloe Bailey added that "you're so damn pretty meg" while Demi Lovato chimed in with "Gorgeous!" Zendaya, always one for simplicity, simply said "😍". Truer words have never been spoken.

Meg previously returned to Instagram a few days ago with snaps from the Vanity Fair Oscars party, after she temporarily left the platform in November.

The hiatus came amid of a highly publicized trial against Tory Lane in California, in which the rapper was found guilty of shooting Meg during a pool party at Kylie Jenner's home in July 2020. Prior to his conviction, Lanez released an album in which he accused Meg of lying about the shooting. The album sparked intense discussions from feminists and fans online, even while various rappers co-signed Lanez's flagrant behavior, Drake included.

Soon after, Lanez was slapped with three felony counts by the aforementioned jury in California: assault with a semi-automatic handgun, possession of an unregistered and loaded firearm and discharging of said firearm with gross negligence.

From the photos alone, it's clear Meg has found a bit of comfort and peace in the time away. She even teased earlier this week that she's back in the studio, which gives the rest of us something to look forward to in the warm summer sun.