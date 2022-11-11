Megan Thee Stallion has a strong network of powerful women rallying behind her.

Last week, the 27-year-old rapper was forced to defend herself after the release of Drake and 21 Savage's new song "Circo Loco," in which they accused her of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. However, a group of influential leaders has also come together to support her in response to the accusatory lyrics, and they're also using it as an opportunity to denounce violence against Black women.

According to People, the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium recently issued an open letter condemning Megan's critics, which was signed by the likes of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson.

Beginning by praising Megan for her "strength and perseverance," the letter acknowledges that "our culture has failed you" and allowed her to be "treated in ways that no young woman–no person at all–should be treated."

"You’ve had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with [Lanez]. Bloggers have circulated rumors and excitedly reported on the most traumatic experience of your life as if it were juicy gossip, often perpetuating the idea that you’ve got a reason to lie, that you shouldn’t be believed," as the group continues. "You’ve consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter."

The letter adds, "You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe."

In this vein, the statement then goes on to talk about how "no amount of power or prestige that can prevent a woman from becoming a victim of violence," before speaking on how Black women are particularly susceptible to psychological, domestic and/or sexual abuse, which often makes them "fearful of what will happen to their assailant if they choose to involve the law."

“You’ve been so strong, Megan, but that’s not what we should demand nor expect from you,” it reads. “You deserve the space to cry, mourn and heal as you see fit without having to worry about being judged for having a human reaction to a personal tragedy.”

Read the Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium's entire letter via People here.