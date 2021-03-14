It's been a year since the tragic death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed after being shot by Louisville police the night they raided her home. Several people commemorated her death on social media, reminding others never to forget her name and the injustices that occurred the night of March 13, 2020.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion decided to honor her memory by making a donation, in collaboration with Fashion Nova, to the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

Related | Real Hot Girls Help Houston With Megan Thee Stallion

​The foundation, which was started by Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer, aims to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. And it also wants to help empower young people through mentorship programs for high school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.

"A year ago today Breonna Taylor was tragically taken from her family and friends," Meg wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Breonna's name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served." The artist and Fashion Nova are donating a total of $100K to the cause.

To make your own donation in the name of racial equity, justice, and in honor of Breonna Taylor, click here.