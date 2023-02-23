'Mean Girls' Sequel Stalls Over Contract Negotiations

The Mean Girls sequel was allegedly hit by a bus — will it ever recover?

Tipsters tell Page Six that the rumored revival of Tina Fey’s iconic comedy hit has stalled after contract negotiations broke down among the main cast. Sources close to production tell the outlet, "All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth."

A source explicitly labels Paramount's offer "disrespectful."

According to the outlet, Rachel McAdams, the titular mean girl from the original film, was even offered a larger part than her co-stars — Lindsey Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert — but hasn't signed off on her deal because "as of now, the negotiations are stalled." Fey will reportedly reprise her role as teacher Ms. Norbury if negotiations ever resume, with a source claiming she was given a seven-figure deal for the part, plus her involvement as a producer and writer on the film.

The same source says that the core cast of Lohan, McAdams, Seyfried and Chabert were offered a "fraction" of Fey’s overall deal with Paramount.

Hollywood is full of surprises, but it would come as a shock if Paramount fumbled the revival of arguably its most iconic IP. The film, which originally premiered in 2004, is widely seen as one of the best comedy films of its generation and has gone on to influence pop culture for almost 20 years.

Even its stars have been eager for a proper sequel. When Lohan shared a photo of the cast in 2016 and asked about a sequel, co-star Daniel Franzese responded, "I’m down," adding: "I feel like the number one reason to have Social Media is to try to drum up the powers that be to make us a Mean Girls sequel."

In a joint conversation with Interview in November 2022, Seyfried asked Lohan about the rumored sequel. "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway. Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" Lohan responded: "I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone."

Seyfried added: "Tina is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."