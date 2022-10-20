Less than a month after McDonald's rolled out their limited edition line of Happy Meals aimed at adults with Cactus Plant Flea Market, toys from those meals are already hitting the secondary market with some optimistic resellers asking for up to $300,000.

Having already sold-out at many locations across the country, the collaboration between the fast food chain and streetwear brand has already started popping up on sites like eBay and Grailed, with some listings reaching six figures. At its most extreme, CNBC noted that one person on eBay was selling a trio of unopened toys for a staggering $300,000.95, writing that they "WILL SELL FAST!!" with another listing on Grailed featuring the apparel brand's yellow smiley-faced mascot, Cactus Buddy, looking for $35,999.

Now, will they actually end up selling for those exorbitant prices? It seems unlikely. So far the highest anyone has actually paid for the Cactus Plant Flea Market collab was $2,400 for a lot of 150 sealed toys, which still averages out to only $16 per toy. Looking through other similar listings on both resale sites, aftermarket toys are more realistically priced at anywhere from $20 to $40 on average, which isn't much more than what the original Big Mac meal costs, anyway.

Unfortunately, if you were looking to get your hands on one of the four-eyed figurines yourself, that ship has already sailed. However, McDonald's did just recently announced that they were bringing back their collectible Halloween Happy Meal pails (which have also started to crop up on eBay) for the first time since 2016. So if you do still want to feel like a kid again, there's plenty of opportunities out there.