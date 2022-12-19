Update 12/19: Romeo Miller has responded to his father's video trying to settle their argument. In a graphic shared on Instagram, Miller hints at the fact that he did not receive any paychecks while working for Master P's popular snack brand, Rap Snacks.



In the caption, Miller goes on to say, "My father is trying to gaslight and break me instead of taking accountability of his mistakes and greed and this is just the tip of the iceberg. My concern was never about money but that’s the only thing that was highlighted, so here we are."

Miller also gives insight as to how the disagreement started after Master P made a post about blogs and accounts such as The Shade Room were trying to paint him in a bad light. "I never brought this to social media, my father @masterp did when he felt the urge to call out blogs to clear up stories that was bothering him," he wrote. "I rarely post, but I do have a voice too and I won’t be bullied. I forgave my dad years ago and I apologize for entertaining this on here, because it’s out of character, but sometimes that’s what it takes. He has to be willing to get help too."

Below, check out Miller's Instagram post and keep scrolling for the complete story of the father and son duo's messy feud.

Over the weekend, Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, were engaged in a heated Instagram battle after the No Limit Records founder posted a tribute to Stephen "Twitch" Boss.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Master P paid tribute to the beloved choreographer and television personality after reports confirmed that he died by suicide last week, saying, "These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next!"

Miller reacted via his Instagram stories and called out his father for not supporting the mental health struggles of his own children. In particular, he focused on the untimely passing of his sister, Tytyana, who died from a fentanyl overdose earlier this year.

"Today was a boiling point,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when its revealed.”

Master P was quick to retaliate, revealing in a follow-up Instagram post that he has not spoken to his eldest son in months. "This new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything. How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them?” he wrote. “Mental illness is real and so many families are tragically affected by it especially when there is added trauma like death of a loved on. Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution. You can come talk to your father and your family, like a man, you have kids too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

Miller had some words of his own, saying that the posts were his "last straw." "I loved you so much that I followed you blindly for 30+yrs," he said. "You know we've talked behind closed doors. You aren't the man who you paint to be and why Is it war because I refuse to follow ur lead."

He further goes on to say, "You only want to protect your image, but the image isn't even real." He also accused his father of being "addicted to social media and unfortunately use this app as therapy."

Miller also responded to people agreeing with Master P, arguing that he gave his family a great life with the empire he created. "We been living month to month since I was 18," he said in one comment.

In one of the most shocking revelations of this Instagram saga, Miller said he was the one caring for his father. "I been taking care of my pops bro, never touched no lil Romeo money," he said in reference to his successful rap career when he was a teenager. "All went to pay of his irs taxes. I've been more than loyal."

Before deleting the posts that started this all, Master P attempted to have the last word and called out his son.

"I thought this was about DJ Twitch and about my daughter's death," the post reads. "This is heartbreaking, you just exposed that this is REALLY ABOUT MONEY." He further goes on to diss his son, saying, "So what's your plan besides showing the world you're entitled, spoiled at 30+, and throwing a tantrum on social media."

After receiving both a fair amount of support and criticism, Master P is attempting to bury the hatchet with his son. In an Instagram video, he calls his behavior "out of character" and said he did not want to publicize this on social media.

Meanwhile, Miller posted an original poem he wrote entitled "The Tree of Trauma," which finds him opening up about how it took his daughter being born to realize that he was in a toxic environment. He has not addressed his father's video yet.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text 988.