Today in things that feel depressingly dystopian, the internet's been forced to reckon with the reality of getting divorced over Zoom. And weirdly enough, it's all thanks to Mary-Kate Olsen.

If you didn't hear before, Olsen initially filed for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy last April. However, her petition was put on pause due to the ongoing pandemic, which led to her asking for an emergency court order.

In the filing, Olsen claimed the divorce had to happen immediately because of the May 18 deadline Sarkozy had given her to move out. And while the motion was denied at the time, Olsen was later able to file a second time in late May after New York courts began to reopen.

For obvious reasons, the subsequent proceedings had to take place online. But after screenshots from their divorce finalization meeting were leaked online earlier this week, Twitter naturally fell into a meme-filled tailspin, with many calling the Zoom divorce photos a "work of art" or an apt reflection of their mental state. And though we personally agree with both of those statements, you can take a look at the memes and judge for yourself, below.

