Some people have nudes, Martha Stewart has nude magazine covers.

The multi-millionaire lifestyle mogul took a break from fawning over Pete Davidson and casually shading the Barefoot Contessa to dig through her own personal archives and reminisce about her more risqué cover shoots. Getting a two-day head start on this week's Throwback Thursday, Stewart shared with her followers a photo of her posing completely nude on the 1996 cover of Spy magazine.

The cover sees Stewart recreating Sandro Botticelli’s famous Birth of Venus, posing in front of a giant pink seashell with her knees pulled up her chest at just the right angle to cover all the necessary bits. While it's not necessarily scandalous to see a tasteful nude grace the cover, it is definitely a departure from the usual neatly manicured Hamptons-core we've come to expect from Stewart (although the headline the satirical mag went with hasn't aged terribly well).

But if her multiple collabs with bestie Snoop Dogg weren't evidence enough, Stewart is more than comfortable with throwing us a curveball.

That being said, Stewart is no stranger to posting shameless thirst traps. The cooking and crafts queen caused a bit of a stir on the internet in 2020 when she shared a suggestive pic of herself in the backyard pool of her East Hampton home.

“[I] just thought I looked great coming out of the pool,” Stewart said after the post blew up. “My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

While the post was markedly more tame than some of her hornier captions, Stewart did reveal later on that the thirst trap garnered her 14 marriage proposals within the first 24 hours.

So just in case there was any doubt, Stewart can get it regardless if the year's 1996, 2020 or... 2022.