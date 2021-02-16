It's been a busy few weeks for Marine Serre. In between an eyewear collection with Gentle Monster that dropped a few days ago and a footwear collaboration with Jimmy Choo that is set to arrive soon, the designer also has an exclusive capsule with Mytheresa that sees her put a new twist on her famous moon prints.

The Marine Serre x Mytheresa capsule, which debuts on February 17, is a sportier and more athletic take on Serre's brand signatures. "The idea was to work around the cornerstone styles of the brand," she says. "When we created the capsule for Mytheresa we are thinking about what the need is today and indeed we have a lot of activewear because we have spent so much time at home since a year, so of course it is going to influence the creation."

As such, she divided the collection into two complementary themes. The first focuses on athletic jersey items including second-skin cycling gear and crescent moon-printed leggings, body-con catsuits featuring sporty cuts and a catsuit with a trompe l'oeil moon pattern effect. "We chose the color combination to have a large representation of different skin tones," she adds.

The second theme centers on a white and icy blue color palette on items like the hybrid all-in-one jersey catsuit layered with bias-cut regenerated silk scarves. Some pieces are also made from regenerated bedsheets and white deadstock leather with engraved moon prints that were made exclusively for Mytheresa.

"It was important for us to represent the upcycling work in the capsule along with the idea of having a total daily look, enriching the offering with the shoes that could fit the activewear and the comfort of these garments," says Serre.

The Marine Serre x MyTheresa capsule collection drops on February 17 at MyTheresa.com. See the slideshow, below, for a a selection of pieces that will be available.