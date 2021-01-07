Perhaps after Margs had a chat with her publicist, up-and-coming actress Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf have reportedly broken up. This comes about a month after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse. Her claims about his behavior were backed by several other women.

Prior to today, it appeared that Qualley and LaBeouf were going strong, against all odds. In fact, they deliberately posed for a series of PDA-filled paparazzi shots over the course of December, even though the Twigs story had just broken and (understandably) almost entirely turned public opinion against the actor.

According to People, the split happened this past Saturday, because the couple are at "different places in their lives." Qualley is said to be "aware" of the backlash she and her career were facing for sticking by LaBeouf, who disputes FKA Twigs' allegations. But it seems like this wasn't the real reason for the break up. Rather, Qualley is apparently "ready to get back to work" and will soon fly to Canada to shoot a movie with Margot Robbie.

If this really is the end, we can look back on a brief but action-packed romance, that included Qualley and LaBeouf appearing as lovers in Qualley's sister Rainsford's music video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me," which appears to have been removed from YouTube.

Some trivia: It's rumored that Olivia Wilde originally helmed the "Love Me Like You Hate Me" video, but removed her director credit when she and LaBeouf quarreled during the shooting of her upcoming feature film Don't Worry Darling. (As we all know by now, LaBeouf quit the movie and was quickly replaced by one Harry Styles. Styles and Wilde are now dating. Hollywood is wild.)

The FKA Twigs lawsuit against LaBeouf was filed in early December. Read more about her allegations here, and find domestic violence resources here.