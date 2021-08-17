Late contender for New York paparazzi stroll couple of the summer? That would be Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, who were photographed by Page Six kissing at Milk Bar, 2008 style, over the weekend.
The new couple looked super happy together on their first big public outing, although not quite as happy as Lorde and Antonoff did that time on stage at Barclays. Just kidding.
Antonoff, meanwhile, was previously in relationships with the likes of Lena Dunham and Scarlett Johansson. Prior to these pics being published, he'd been linked to German model Carlotta Kohl. As is increasingly clear, the Lorde rumors were simply dumb heteronormative gossip.
