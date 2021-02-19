Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

Malia Obama may have a new gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former First Daughter has reportedly been hired to write on Donald Glover's new show Hive, which is rumored to be about a powerful "Beyoncé-like figure."

Related | Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover Are the New 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

The show is part of Donald's reported eight-figure, multi-year deal with Amazon Prime to executive produce several new projects for the streaming service. And according to the publication, the star has already tapped Watchmen writer Janine Nabers to head up Hive's writer's room.

That said, Malia already has some experience in the industry, as she previously interned for HBO's Girls in 2015. From the sound of it though, Hive will be her first job after she graduates from Harvard later this year.

Amazon, however, has yet to publicly comment on the report.

Photos via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like
Entertainment

Issa Rae: Not-So-Insecure

Interview by Tracee Ellis Ross / Photography by Zamar Velez / Styling by Jason Rembert / Intro by Bianca Gracie