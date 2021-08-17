Mae Whitman has come out as pansexual.
On Monday, the Good Girls actress made the announcement in a tweet about her show, The Owl House, which is the first Disney Channel series to have a bisexual lead character.
"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," she wrote, explaining that "queer representation is sososo important."
"Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up," she said in reference to protagonist Luz Noceda's ongoing relationship with a recurring character named Amity. Whitman then went on to add, "Keep it up world," before posting a follow-up tweet containing a link to a GLAAD resource on bisexuality.
"I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," she wrote. "This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)."
