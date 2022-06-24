The OG Material Girl, Madonna, has officially made room for the Material Gworl, Saucy Santana.

During her Terminal 5 performance Thursday night for New York City Pride, the Queen of Pop brought out Santana for a mash-up of 1984's "Material Girl" and his own viral hit. With Santana clad in a head-to-toe hot pink bow and Madonna in an all-black blazer and no pants, the two put on a show that felt "Like a Prayer" and answered.

"I wish that I can have this moment for LIFE," Santana wrote on Instagram after the event, thanking Madonna for "these past few weeks." He continued, "I silently learned so many great things from you. Thank you for choosing ME! A queer, fem, black boy w/ talent and vision I didn't know God had for me."

Santana hinted at the collab in early June, sharing in a tweet, “YALL HAVE NO IDEA WHO IM IN THE STUDIO WITH!! BITCHES COULD NEVERRRRRR." He reshared it today with a behind-the-scenes snap of him and Madonna in-studio, pulling the curtain back on their kiki.

"Material Girl" was just one of many notable moments during Madonna’s variety event, which also included Tokischa simulating oral sex, Bob the Drag Queen reviving the 2008 single “4 Minutes” and Violet Chachki performing chair-ial acrobatics to "Justify My Love."

Santana, who covered PAPER earlier this month, certainly isn't new to the world of celebrity. He entered the biz as City Girls' longtime makeup artist and recently visited rap icon Lil’ Kim for her daughter’s birthday. While we all manifest that collaboration, Santana's Latto-assisted “Booty” has kept us well fed.

With a full project from Santana on the way, we can’t help but wonder what other gworls will make an appearance.