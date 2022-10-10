Fans think Madonna may have just come out as gay.

On Sunday, October 9, the pop legend uploaded a TikTok of herself trying to throw a pair of underwear into a nearby trash can. More important though was the caption, which read "If I miss, I'm Gay!" And just as you probably deduced, the panties never reach the bin and make quite a statement in the process.

Given that Madge is already a gay icon to begin with, the video quickly went viral, as fans took to the comments section with a number of questions, mostly about whether or not they were witnessing "a historical moment." Granted, it's unclear whether she just came out as a lesbian or bisexual, though one commenter noted that the latter wouldn't exactly be a huge surprise.

"Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes," they wrote before another fan responded by pointing out that the "Like a Virgin" singer said that she thinks "everybody has a bisexual nature" in a 1991 interview with The Advocate.

Madonna has yet to publicly comment on the speculation. In the meantime though, you can read our cover story with the Queen of Pop here before watching the TikTok-in-question below.