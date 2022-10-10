Fans think Madonna may have just come out as gay.
On Sunday, October 9, the pop legend uploaded a TikTok of herself trying to throw a pair of underwear into a nearby trash can. More important though was the caption, which read "If I miss, I'm Gay!" And just as you probably deduced, the panties never reach the bin and make quite a statement in the process.
Given that Madge is already a gay icon to begin with, the video quickly went viral, as fans took to the comments section with a number of questions, mostly about whether or not they were witnessing "a historical moment." Granted, it's unclear whether she just came out as a lesbian or bisexual, though one commenter noted that the latter wouldn't exactly be a huge surprise.
"Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes," they wrote before another fan responded by pointing out that the "Like a Virgin" singer said that she thinks "everybody has a bisexual nature" in a 1991 interview with The Advocate.
Meanwhile, others brought up her infamous kiss with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMA Awards, as well as her brief smooch with Nicki Minaj at the rapper's 30th birthday party in 2012. In terms of relationships though, Madonna has primarily dated men, as she was previously married to director Guy Ritchie, actor Sean Penn and fitness trainer Carlos Leon, with whom she shares daughter (and fellow PAPER cover star) Lourdes "Lola" Leon. As for past boyfriends, Madge has also been linked to the likes of Vanilla Ice, Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Dennis Rodman, amongst others. She is said to be currently dating model Andrew Darnell.
Madonna has yet to publicly comment on the speculation. In the meantime though, you can read our cover story with the Queen of Pop here before watching the TikTok-in-question below.
Photo by Ricardo Gomes / PAPER
