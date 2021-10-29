The man who sold Mac Miller fentanyl-laced pills, leading to the rapper's tragic overdose, has agreed to plead guilty.

Fox LA reports that 48-year-old Stephen Walter is one of three people, including Cameron Pettit and Ryan Reavis, that have been charged in Miller's death. Walter is widely expected to plead guilty on November 8 through Zoom on a federal charge of distribution of fentanyl and agree to a 17-year prison sentence.

His two co-defendants Pettit and Reavis will go to trial in March.

According to prosecutors, the trio gave the narcotics that ultimately killed Miller to him just two days before his death. Pettit agreed to give Miller 30-milligram oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax, but instead of giving him real oxycodone, Pettitl sold Miller counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. The indictment alleges that the drugs were delivered to Pettit by Reavis, who ordered them from Walter.

According to an affidavit, Pettit sent a message to a friend hours after Miller's death was reported, saying "Most likely I will die in jail."

Since his death in 2018, Miller's music has continued to give fans solace. His first posthumous album, Circles, came out in 2020 and debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard 200.