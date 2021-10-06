Where's Gigi Hadid when you need her? During the Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 runway today, several protestors crashed the presentation on behalf of climate activist groups Les Amis de la Terre, Youth For Climate France, and Extinction Rebellion France. The French do love their protests!

A woman strutted her stuff holding a sign that said "OVERCONSUMPTION = EXTINCTION," with menacing background music matching the chaos and confusion. And well… she's not wrong. Despite the huge security presence at the Louvre, the protestor somehow made her way down the entire catwalk and back again. After managing to make her stance against the billion-dollar conglomerate known, the protestor was forcibly removed. Protestors had also assembled outside the Louvre museum.

Almost fittingly, the collection featured a modern interpretation on "Let them eat cake!" advocate Marie Antionette's silhouettes set in a chandelier-lined runway. Creative director Nicolas Ghesquière took a bow and did his rounds with a bodyguard in tow—probably hoping that the fashion police wouldn't come for him also.

It just wouldn't be fashion week without someone crashing the show. Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité!