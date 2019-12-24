Fashion
Lizzo has responded to a body shaming tweet by social commentator Dr. Boyce Watkins, in which he argued she was only popular because of America's "obesity epidemic."

It all started this past weekend when Watkins' gross take on Lizzo's success went viral. On Friday, Watkins began by alluding that Lizzo is a symptom of Americans' denial, as "rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are."

Then, on Sunday, Watkins followed up with another insulting "critique" of her SNL performance from the night before, writing that watching her sing "about the joys of being fat and raunchy makes me think of slaves performing for massa and his friends on the plantation."

That said, it didn't take long for Watkins' tweet set off some serious discourse about body shaming double standards. After all, as many fans pointed out, no one would ever say the same thing about male artists like DJ Khaled or Rick Ross.

But by Monday, the discussion had gotten to the point where Lizzo herself felt the need to shut Watkins down with some hard and fast facts, writing, "I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love."

"The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me," she continued, before giving Watkins a taste of his own medicine. "Here's the attention you ordered."

And she didn't stop there. After responding directly to Watkins, Lizzo also ended up retweeting a post from Bernice King about letting the "provocateurs leave empty handed," alongside a tweet about how "Good as Hell" had just hit #1 on the US iTunes chart. You know, just to further prove her point.

Needless to say, Lizzo definitely got the last laugh with this one.

Photo via Getty

