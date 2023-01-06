Lisa Rinna Is Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

It’s quiet this morning in Beverly Hills. Last night, Lisa Rinna revealed to People Magazine that she is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. After a reign of eight glorious seasons, the self-proclaimed star of the reality show is taking her leave.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

According to People, the split was mutual, with Rinna and Bravo both agreeing that she would leave the show after her contract expired at the end of Season 12.

This decision was reached months after contract negotiations and Rinna’s threats to leave the franchise, calling herself the “LeBron James of housewives” in an Instagram story.

Rinna has cemented herself in the series as the cast member we love and love to hate. Her presence will be missed in Season 13, although it could make room for previous cast members to return. Kathy Hilton has hinted at returning to RHOBH in Lisa Rinna’s absence, calling the star “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” However, fans have bigger dreams in mind.

What Rinna’s exit means for the rest of the RHOBH members remains to be seen, but a few cast members weighed in on social media.

Lisa Vanderpump tweeted “Ding dong” as the news broke.

Sharon Stone commented a series of applause emojis on a @queensofbravo post announcing Rinna’s exit.

And some celebrities outside of the RHOBH-iverse have even thrown their hats into the ring.

Although we're sure this isn't the last of Lisa Rinna, at least we'll always have her M&M when times get tough.