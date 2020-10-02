Of Course Lisa Already Wore Celine's Next Big Accessory

In August of 2018, Lady Gaga gave the world a first look at what Celine would look like under new creative director Hedi Slimane. The sleek black leather "16" bag she wore — named after Celine's headquarters — was Slimane's first accessory for the French fashion house, and he would go on to present his debut collection for them in Paris just a few weeks later.

A few other leading ladies have also been spotted carrying the polished satchel, from Angelina Jolie to BLACKPINK's Lalisa Manoban AKA Lisa. 16 has become a Celine signature under Slimane, who has since introduced new colors and leathers for the '60s-inspired style.

Now, the brand is releasing the "16 Strap:" a removable wool and leather trim strap with Celine-engraved hooks that go with the entire 16 leather goods family. Lisa is already among the first in the world to sport the new style, which she paired with the 16 bag in tan. (Only a few other celebrities in Asia have been spotted in the strap.)

Of course, Lisa was recently named an official global brand ambassador to the brand, so it's fitting that she gets first pickings of Celine's new product launches. The 16 Strap is available now in two sizes and a variety of colors at Celine.com.