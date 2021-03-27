It's been 16 years since Lindsay Lohan released her last studio album, A Little More Personal. Since then, the star's released a few singles over the years. And now she's back with more.
On Saturday, Lindsay announced on social media that she's dropping a new single entitled "Lullaby." And she's going to be releasing it as an NFT, or non-fungible token on fansforever.io. NFTs are digital collectibles that represent something unique. (You can read more about them here.)
She wrote on her Instagram post, "This is a genesis piece and history in the making!"
There's been a lot of buzz around NFTs lately. Grimes recently got $6 million for selling digital art as NFTs, and Halsey also dropped an exclusive digital art series as NFTs. And more celebs are joining in on the game.
"It's only a matter of time till everyone in Hollywood and beyond gets involved," Lohan told Forbes. "Maybe we will see the tokenization of movies, and of how artists are paid for their films, music, and art. I see a future where crypto, NFTs, and blockchain will be the norm, rather than the exception."
