Lil Yachty Responds to Trolls Criticizing His 'Oprah's Bank Account' Dress

Sandra Song
2h

Lil Yachty has responded to trolls criticizing his decision to wear a dress in a new music video.

Earlier this week, the rapper released his new video for "Oprah's Bank Account," in which he plays a female TV host character dubbed "Boprah." And while plenty of people praised the video, it turns out that some of his fans weren't so happy with his decision to wear a dress.

From accusations of Yachty reaching for "relevancy" to flat-out homophobic, misogynistic, and/or transphobic comments, there was, unfortunately, no shortage of toxic masculinity in the responses.

However, Yachty himself ended up responding to the trolls via a couple of tweets, the first of which featured a screenshot of a commenter accusing him of letting "the black community down" accompanied by a series of revealing photos.

Not only that, but Yachty continued to double down in a second tweet that was slightly more overt. After the negativity continued to pour in, he asked his fans to just "relax."

"Bitch it's just supposed to be entertaining... it ain't even that deep," he tweeted. "All n***as so in denial with y'all masculinity shit like this bother y'all."

See his responses, below.

Photo via Getty

