Lil Nas X gave another show-stopping performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. On Sunday night, he performed a medley of his hits from his album Montero, which was released in 2021.

His set list included "Dead Right Now," "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow. And while the entire production was dazzling, as always, people singled-out his transition between the first two songs, likening it to a famous previous awards show moment.

After "Dead Right Now," the artist had a video montage play on the huge screens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It showed tweets, photos and clips that spoke on the controversy surrounding his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" music video, which had some very risqué religious references. This made quite a statement in the middle of his performance. But, as many on the internet have pointed out, this isn't the first time an artist has pulled this trick.

Many online compared this bit in Lil Nas X's performance to Demi Lovato's American Music Awards performance of their hit song "Sorry Not Sorry" five years ago. In 2017, Lovato projected mean tweets about them on the screens at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles because they wanted to send a message about rising above hate.

It's unclear whether the rapper channeled Lovato on purpose. At the time of writing, neither he nor Lovato have acknowledged the similarities between their performances in public, nor have they taken issue with them. But fans have definitely voiced their opinion on the matter, with some calling out Lil Nas X for stealing the idea, and others seeing the imitation as a form of flattery for Lovato.

In any case, it was quite the show. Watch Lil Nas X's full 2022 Grammys performance below.