The LGBTQ+ community isn't too pleased with Lena Dunham's post-mortem plans.

On Sunday, October 2, the polarizing Girls star hopped on Twitter with a bizarre post, in which she seemingly positioned herself as an LGBTQ+ icon and talked about wanting her coffin to be a part of the New York City Pride parade after her passing.

“When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads 'she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us,'" Dunham wrote before adding, "Who can arrange?"

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

However, the presumptive nature of the tweet was obviously met with near-universal condemnation from the community itself, who accused the cis-hetero filmmaker of being an egotistic attention seeker, completely oblivious to the fact that "we don't claim you like that."

"You're not nearly as important as you seem to think you are," as one critic wrote, before another sardonically tweeted, “She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate."

girl, no. we don't claim you like that. — suspended on insta follow @ jygglypuffdaddy (@jygglypuffdadTV) October 2, 2022

You're not nearly as important as you seem to think you are. — Dylan Miles (@king_of_bob) October 2, 2022

“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate” — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022

Not only that, but the self-important post also ended up eliciting a number of angry responses from those who claimed Dunham was being another (straight) person using an important celebration of LGBTQ+ identity to "gratify" her own ego, while some pointed towards her long history of making everything about herself.

It’s called gay pride not straight shame. — Cogiati Maru (@TheeBellwether) October 2, 2022

Pride is for us, not gratifying the egos of straight people who see us as accessories — Jorts Appreciator (@W0rk_N_Class) October 2, 2022

Speaking of her problematic past, the tweet went on to prompt the resurfacing of Dunham's previous comments about being against the decriminalization of sex work, with a third person replying, "Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under." And as if that wasn't bad enough, her post also reignited the conversation surrounding her 2014 child abuse controversy involving younger sibling Grace Dunham, who Dunham was previously accused of outing as queer as well.

Maybe they should drive your casket around in a bus, like the one you threw LGBTQIA sex workers under. https://t.co/Xyd8B1YAH1 — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) October 3, 2022

Best I can do is a plaque that reads “she wrote about molesting her little sister in a memoir” — Criston Cope (@antitractionist) October 2, 2022

Dunham has yet to respond to the backlash.