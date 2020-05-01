G-Eazy is being called out by fans by who believe he "dissed" Lana Del Rey on a recent track.

Earlier this week, G-Eazy release a new song with Jack Harlow called "Moana." However, as Metro UK points out, the single also appears to contain a reference to his rumored ex with the line, "I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I'm like, "No, nah, nah' / I'm sorry, I don't want no drama, nah / That's a hard no, pass."

#GEazy references his past relationship with #LanaDelRey on his new collaboration, #Moana:



“I know a Keisha and I know Lana, they try to get me back, but I'm like, ‘No, nah, nah’.”



pic.twitter.com/vl7eHxwEzN — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) May 1, 2020

Needless to say, Lana's fans were less than pleased with the dig and quick to follow up with references to her 2017 song "In My Feelings," which was supposedly written about their split.

"Someone gonna tell G Eazy that it doesn't sound like Lana wants him back," as one fan said, while a stan account tweeted the song at the rapper, writing, "Here's a friendly reminder of your worth xo."

. @G_Eazy here’s a friendly reminder of your worth xo https://t.co/hSsRul8EVD — Lana Del Arabia (@LanaDelReyArabs) May 1, 2020

Someone gonna tell G Eazy that it doesn’t sound like Lana wants him back pic.twitter.com/2hpmou8Jrm — Norman Fucking Rockwell 🅴 (@KhaaliDangor) May 1, 2020

g eazy shading miss lana del rey in a song if we can call it that but he wish he could create in my feelings pic.twitter.com/TeoTCTa3d0 — a (@fuckitiadoreyou) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, other fans continued to defend Lana by refuting G-Eazy's apparent claim, writing things like, "Thinking about how G-Eazy thinks Lana wants him back," and "Last time I check all your girls left you and the music you be making keeps flopping."

Oh not G eazy dissing Lana... last time I check all your girls left you and the music you be making keeps flopping. pic.twitter.com/vuX9PxmLVm — Moon Child 🌙 (@Pinkpastelmoon) May 1, 2020

g eazy dissed lana in his new song bro the song sucks that’s a self drag — 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔥 (@ultrasatin) May 1, 2020

thinking about how g eazy thinks lana wants him back pic.twitter.com/0wdwaCqmjr — 𝐑𝐨 💥 (@lanascherrymoon) May 1, 2020

g eazy texting lana tomorrow

pic.twitter.com/OmYIcEfxzt — 💌 (@fetishsus) May 1, 2020

g eazy dissing lana in moana boy who u boy bye — alyssa (@alyssabperalta) May 1, 2020

Neither Lana nor G-Eazy have responded to the speculation.