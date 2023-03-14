Law Roach Says He's Retiring From Styling

Is Law Roach calling it quits on the fashion industry?

On Tuesday, the power stylist shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement from styling. "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he wrote.

Roach, who works with Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington and most notably Zendaya (they've worked together since she was a Disney teen), elaborated: "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

It's unclear what "politics, lies and false narratives" Roach is alluding to. He recently styled a bunch of starlets for the Vanity Fair Oscars party including Hunter Schafer, Eve Jobs and Hailee Steinfeld. He also attended a bunch of shows for Paris Fashion Week, including the Louis Vuitton show with Zendaya where a video surfaced of him not having a seat with her.

A celebrity publicist tells PAPER Roach was allegedly telling people last week he was going to announce the news. Roach notably did not walk the Vanity Fair red carpet this week.

Upon the announcement, the industry was quick to react to the news on his Instagram, including Aaron Philip, Maren Morris, Michelle Visage and Christian Siriano.