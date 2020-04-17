Lauv Is Just as Lonely as the Rest of Us

This past March, Lauv released his debut studio album, ~how i'm feeling~, and now the singer is following up with a music video for "Modern Loneliness." The visual, captured remotely during quarantine, provides an intimate look into how Lauv is dealing in the digital age of COVID-19.

Directed by Jason Lester, the video displays an iPhone screen, which flips between apps and footage of Lauv himself. Lauv, who previously wrote about his dependence on technology for PAPER, creates a commentary on society's current relationship to social media. Scrolling through Instagram, text messages and even Tinder, the video demonstrates how reliant we are on technology as a means of communication. We're never alone, but always depressed," Lauv laments.

The video was originally set to be shot in Los Angeles this March with more than 100 fans reuniting with friends they had lost contact with. Lauv managed to incorporate this idea in a socially distant way: fans from all over the world were still included in the clip through duets on various apps. It's all a timely reminder that even when we're physically apart, we're still connected.

Stream ~how i'm feeling~, below.