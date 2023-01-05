LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement Amid Secret Baby Claims

LaKeith Stanfield is engaged, though his big announcement also came with another surprise reveal.

Last week, the Sorry to Bother You star subtly posted about his forthcoming nuptials to Kasmere Trice by uploading a black-and-white photo of the model wearing a large engagement ring alongside the caption, "Happy birthday to you baby." And while there were plenty of congratulatory messages, one woman ended up responding to the news with an announcement of her own: That Stanfield has a "secret" child.

In a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a video of herself and the baby, Tylor Hurd alleged that the Oscar-nominated actor is the father of her daughter, Apollo, writing that she'd "decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022" in screenshots shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

The artist added, "meet Apollo Stanfield."

That said, Stanfield — who also has a child with actress Xosha Roquemore — appeared to be less than pleased with her decision to share, sarcastically thanking Hurd for "respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet" in the comment section.

"Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random?," Hurd then fired back. "you value your privacy but your gf post everything y'all do lol okay." However, Stanfield quickly denied her claim by writing, "I never once in my life said she wasn't my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you."

According to a screenshot posted by Page Six, Hurd later went on to post a statement to her Instagram Story about the exchange in order to "clear a few things up," including the assertion that she was "not jealous that he's engaged to a woman he's known for 5 months."

"what I'm upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child," Hurd wrote. "Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."

Stanfield has yet to provide further comment on the situation. In the meantime though, you can see screenshots of Hurd's original call-out post via The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram below.