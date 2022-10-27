We’ve always known Lady Gaga’s a queen, but we didn’t know she was a proper saint too.
Twitter is going wild over an image that claims to be an AI recreation of Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus’ devoted followers, with fans ecstatic about the fact that the Biblical figure looks eerily similar to Gaga.
At least, that’s if you trust someone going by the name "FUTURE DILF."
The image is, sadly, not actually a recreation of Mary Magdalene.
Actually, this meme has been making its rounds since 2019 as part of a wider meme trend where users compare a celebrity to an "AI generated image of Cleopatra," not Mary Magdalene.
Scientists at Harvard University have created this 3D Model depicting what ancient Egyptian queen Cleopatra may hav… https://t.co/LeSnuCArTq— Josué Monster (@Josué Monster) 1547425343
Obviously, it’s risky to trust someone with the name FUTURE DILF, and when users confronted him with the fact that an AI generated image of Mary Magdalene is scientifically impossible, he had only one thing to say: "Trust me, I’m an expert."
\u201c@brotaminz @deejdart Can confirm. I'm a Very Serious Scientist (tm) and FUTUREDILF knows his historical 3D constructions. If he says Stanford nailed it, they totally nailed it.\u201d— \ud835\ude41\ud835\ude50\ud835\ude4f\ud835\ude50\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude40 \ud835\ude3f\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude47\ud835\ude41 (@\ud835\ude41\ud835\ude50\ud835\ude4f\ud835\ude50\ud835\ude4d\ud835\ude40 \ud835\ude3f\ud835\ude44\ud835\ude47\ud835\ude41) 1666692249
Regardless, we’re all here for the internet’s chaotic antics.
\u201cA star is (showing the way to where a child is) born. That\u2019s Lady Gaga without a shroud of evidence.\u201d— Man\u2019o\u2019Beard (@Man\u2019o\u2019Beard) 1666814133
\u201cLADY GAGA SECOND COMING OF CHRIST\u201d— phd in queerbait studies (@phd in queerbait studies) 1666806996
It’s only fitting that a singer with that big of an impact on culture be compared to the Biblical figure that helped to spark the world’s biggest religion. But then again, Gaga could've easily walked with Jesus, but Mary Magdalene could never make Chromatica.
Photo via BFA