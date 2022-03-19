Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally tie the knot?

On Thursday, the makeup mogul shared a St. Patrick's Day-themed photo to her Instagram Story. However, it was two new rings — a diamond-studded band and a second gold band — that ended up sending fans into a tailspin, especially when they noticed they were on that finger.

But while it could just be a completely innocent photo, that didn't people from speculating the move was a subtle way of sharing news of a secret wedding or engagement. Granted, this isn't the first time the notoriously private couple — who share two children together — have been the subject of engagement rumors, as the two were spotted wearing matching rings last November. Or at least that was the case until an insider told E! News that it nothing more than a fashion statement.