Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Break Up Again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split again, after previously breaking up and getting back together back in 2020.

Fans have speculated for weeks about the couple, noting Scott's absence from the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party in December along with alleged cheating rumors several months earlier. But the split was officially confirmed in Us Weekly on December 7 by a source close to the couple.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the source told the magazine.

Jenner and Scott share a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. But over the New Year holiday, Jenner was spotted in Aspen with her daughter as well as close friends including sister Kendall and pals Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Though they're spending time apart for a second time, Jenner and Scott will stay friends according to Us Weekly's unnamed source, who added, "This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."