Kylie Jenner Unveils Son's Name and How to Pronounce It

Kylie Jenner is introducing her son to the world.

On Sunday, the mogul and The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share the first pictures of the child's face since he was born in February 2022. Jenner shares the baby boy, as well as -year-old daughter Stormi Webster, with Houston rapper and on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

In the photo carousel, the 25-year-old offers a glimpse into mom life, with a mirror selfie holding her son in her arms as well as other candid shots, like the baby wearing a bib at mealtime with food all over his face.

The Instagram post also reveals the baby's long-awaited name, with Jenner writing the caption: "AIRE 🤍." When the fan account @kyliesnapchat posited, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?," Jenner responded, "AIR." Momager Kris Jenner also shed insight on his full name, commenting on the post: "I love you Aire Webster ❤️."

She wasn't the only one of Kylie's A-list friends who chimed in to show love. Aire's aunties Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shared notes of adoration, while SZA wrote, "Omg angel 😍😍," and Rosaliá wrote, "Que cositaAAAAA🤍." In just day, the post attracted over 21 million likes.

Jenner has been candid about the struggles she faced with her second pregnancy, in contrast to her first. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said at the time, adding, "I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."