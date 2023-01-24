Kylie Jenner Criticized For Wearing 'Disgusting' Noose-Like Necklace

Kylie Jenner is facing intense backlash for her decision to wear a "disgusting" accessory.

After sparking controversy with her hyper-realistic lion's head dress on Monday, the 25-year-old reality star is coming under extreme criticism once again for wearing a noose-shaped necklace during Paris Fashion Week.

In new photographs, Jenner can be seen in the Givenchy statement piece, which was met with tons of pushback following its October 2021 debut as part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection — and it was something that was also never formally addressed.

"You’d think the industry would’ve learned not to put things that resemble nooses around a model’s neck after the whole @Burberry noose hoodie debacle in 2019," as Diet Prada previously wrote in an Instagram post comparing the open collar necklace to Burberry's much-maligned "noose hoodie" featuring rope-like drawstrings.

"This @givenchyofficial necklace that just came down the runway steers dangerously close to that same territory. Really makes you wonder how no one noticed," as the fashion watchdog continued. "But alas… history repeats itself."

That said, the furor surrounding Jenner's necklace has proven that Diet Prada's statement about history repeating is an unfortunate truth, with many commenters pointing out that the accessory's apparent inspiration is inextricably linked with the lynching of Black Americans as a form of racial terror during Jim Crow and the fight for civil rights. And as commenters on Reddit pointed out, what makes it all the more concerning is that Jenner — who's already been roundly criticized for racial insensitivity and appropriation — has two Black children, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

"This woman has black children. This is so disgusting. It’s not ok to just say ‘she probably doesn’t know’ – she needs to know," as one person wrote, prior to adding that "even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal side of it."

"It’s wrong in so many ways,” they continued, with another weighing in by talking about how "triggering" it was to see Jenner wear the necklace given that they had "a close family member commit suicide by hanging themselves."

They added, "[And I] agree with with you said in the other comment as well. I dont view this as fashionable at all."

Jenner has yet to address the criticism surrounding her necklace. In the meantime, you can see what else Reddit has to say about the problematic accessory here.