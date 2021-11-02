Continuing the trend of recent celebrity engagements, Kristen Stewart has announced that she and her girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, are tying the knot.

Stewart, who's currently making the rounds promoting her role in the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer, announced the engagement on a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," the actor told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

According to E! News, Stewart and Meyer first met on a movie set roughly eight years ago, but didn't start officially going out until a couple of years ago when they were first spotted together in August of 2019. Stewart later said that just two weeks into dating the screenwriter she was already saying "I love you" and couldn't "fucking wait" for her to propose. Stewart even revealed that she had plans early on to propose, explaining, "I think good things happen fast," because "when you know, you know. You know what I mean?"