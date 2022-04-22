Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her struggle trying to get pregnant with fiancé Travis Barker.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star revealed that it's been a pretty negative experience so far, as she was experiencing complications from her in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she said during a confessional, before later adding that she thinks it's "because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body."

She added, "[The IVF] is just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."

Kourtney also elaborated on her pregnancy struggles while talking to mom Kris Jenner, who asked her how the treatment was working, and the Poosh founder responded by saying, "Awful."

According to Kourtney, the IVF drugs caused her to gain some weight, which has also led to some nasty online comments about her body related to the pregnancy speculation.

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant,'" as she said. "'Kourtney's gained so much weight.' And I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."

Not only that, but Kourtney claimed the medication has made her depressed and also put her in early menopause. Granted, it should be noted that Dr. Jenna Turocy told Women's Health that IVF does not induce early menopause, though it can overlap with some menopause symptoms and possibly lead to mental health problems thanks to a fluctuation in hormones.

Even so, the news appeared to stun Kris, who said she felt like "I've never seen you happier so the depression thing surprises me."

"And I have everything in the world to be happy about," Kourtney replied. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal. Like, I'm a lunatic half the time."

In true mama style though, Kris comforted her daughter by talking about her own experience miscarrying in 1994, saying that "everything you just described, the exact same thing happened," before reassuring her daughter that things would work and the couple would be happy parents "a year from now."

Kourtney and Travis — who recently had a post-Grammys "practice" wedding in Las Vegas — both have kids from previous relationships. Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick, including Mason, Penelope and Reign. Travis also has two kids of his own, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter named Atiana De La Hoya.