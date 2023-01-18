Kim Kardashian has apparently been on a shopping spree, recently snagging a piece of historically significant royal bling in the process.

According to TMZ, Kardashian is now the proud owner of a large diamond-encrusted cross once worn by Princess Diana. Known as the Attalah Cross, the necklace was lent out to Diana by the Garrard jewelry company in 1987 for a London Charity Gala in support of Birthright, which she paired with a purple Catherine Walker dress. Featuring square-cut amethysts and circular-cut diamond accents, the fleurée-style cross dates all the way back to the 1920s. The piece was loaned to Diana by Naim Attallah CBE who acquired the piece in the 1980s, coinciding with a bold shift in the princess' fashion sense which reflected newfound autonomy in her life.

Photo via Getty/Tim Graham Photo Library

“This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion - or indeed both," Sotheby's London's Head of Jewellery, Kristen Spofforth, said. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

A representative for Kardashian purchased the piece at a Sotheby's auction for $197,453, which was more than double what it was originally estimated to go for. The royal piece of jewelry is apparently the latest acquisition from Kardashian in a recent tear on the auction circuit that's seen her pick up pieces once worn by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Jackie O and more.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that Kardashian is willing to shell out big bucks for the necklace made famous by Princess Di given her affinity for wearing historically significant pieces. She most recently caused a stir for wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress at the 2022 Met Gala, which she infamously went on an extreme diet for in order to fit into the dress, later developing psoriatic arthritis as a result. There was some question over whether or not Kardashian ended up returning the dress damaged, but that concern later proved to be unfounded with Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum confirming that the "fragile" piece was returned to them unharmed.